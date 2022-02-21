Eagles set bidistrict game; Lady Eagles’ season ends

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite boys’ basketball team has scheduled its Class 2A boys’ bidistrict game against Brackett for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Sonora. Goldthwaite (18-12) is the runner-up from District 29-2A while Brackett (15-11) is the No. 3 seed from District 30-2A.

The Eagles concluded their regular season Tuesday, Feb. 15, with a 76-55 win over Center Point.

Meanwhile, the Goldthwaite Lady Eagles were eliminated from the Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs with Thursday’s 38-34 area-round loss to Three Rivers in a game played at Dripping Springs. The Lady Eagles finished their season with a 22-13 record.

The Mullin boys, the No. 4 seed from District 18-1A, will play their bidistrict game against District 17-1A winner Lometa at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Brownwood Coliseum.