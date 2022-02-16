Goldthwaite, Priddy girls set next playoff games

By Mike Lee – Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite girls will play Three Rivers at 6 p.m. Thursday in Dripping Springs in a Class 2A girls’ basketball area-round playoff game.

Meanwhile, the Priddy girls will play Lingleville at 6 p.m. Friday in Comanche in their Class 1A girls’ basketball area playoff game.

Three Rivers is 25-8 after beating Santa Maria 51-26 Tuesday in bidistrict. Goldthwaite is 22-12 after beating Falls City 41-35 Monday in bidistrict.

Priddy girls are 25-5 after beating Rochelle 56-26 in their bidistrict game Tuesday. Lingleville is 23-6 after beating Morgan 69-21 in bidistrict. Lingleville also beat Priddy 28-21 in a nondistrict game back in December.

Lingleville eliminated Priddy in last year’s area around of the playoffs with a 42-39 decision.