Winter Weather Closures

[Updated Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, 1:38 p.m.]

Here are the latest updates on Mills County school closures due to severe winter weather:

From Priddy ISD: Thursday update: Priddy ISD and all activities will BE CLOSED on Friday, 2/4/22. // Wednesday update: Priddy ISD and all activities will BE CLOSED on Thursday 2/3/22. Updated information for Friday will be sent tomorrow afternoon. Stay safe!

From Mullin ISD: Thursday update: All classes for tomorrow, Friday, February 4th, are canceled due to the continued winter weather. // Wednesday update: Due to expected weather conditions, MISD will be closed tomorrow Thursday, February 3rd. We will keep you posted on any additional closures that may be necessary for the safety of our staff and students.

From Goldthwaite CISD: Thursday update: GCISD will remain closed Friday, February 4. Classes will resume as regularly scheduled on Monday, February 7. Stay safe and warm! // Wednesday update: Due to forecasted weather, GCISD will be closed tomorrow, February 3. We will plan to have a late start at 10AM on Friday. We will reevaluate the plan for Friday if needed. Thank you and stay safe!

Any further local closures will be updated here as they are announced.

Avoid unnecessary travel, keep extra water on hand, and be safe.