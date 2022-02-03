Goldthwaite experiences minimal changes in UIL realignment

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite High School football and basketball teams saw few changes Thursday as the UIL released its biennial realignment and reclassification of Texas public high schools for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.

In football, Goldthwaite was shifted from District 4 to District 5-2A Division I, which means the Eagles will move from Region I to Region II. Goldthwaite’s district kept Coleman, De Leon and San Saba. Hamilton and Tolar were added as was Bangs, which dropped from Class 3A to 2A.

Goldthwaite’s football district lost Winters and perennial power Cisco, which both stayed in Region I.

In boys’ and girls’ basketball, Goldthwaite’s district and region didn’t change. The Eagles and Lady Eagles remained in District 29-2A of Region IV with Center Point, Harper, Johnson City, Junction, Mason and San Saba.

Mullin will be in a new football district without perennial state power Richland Springs. Mullin was moved into District 15-1A DII (six-man) with Blanket, Gustine, Sidney and Zephyr, which dropped from Class 1A DI.

In basketball, Mullin and Priddy’s district remained the same — even the district number 18-1A of Region III. In addition to Mullin and Priddy, the district includes Blanket, Evant, Gustine, Sidney and Zephyr.

UIL officials said district alignments for the spring sports will be announced later.

Goldthwaite head football coach Keith Virdell released the Eagles’ tentative 2022 football schedule Thursday:

Week 1: Crawford.

Week 2: at Santo

Week 3: at Rosebud-Lott

Week 4: Granger

Week 5: at Coleman

Week 6: De Leon

Week 7 at Bangs

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: San Saba

Week 10: at Tolar

Week 11: Hamilton