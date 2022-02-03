GHS basketball games rescheduled for Saturday

The Goldthwaite High School District 29-2A basketball games against Johnson City have been rescheduled for Saturday, with the varsity girls starting at 1 p.m. and the varsity boys to follow at approximately 2:15 p.m. in Jody Conradt gym.

There will be no JV games.

The games were originally scheduled for Friday, but were postponed because of inclement weather.

The Mullin at Priddy District 18-1A basketball games scheduled for Friday have been postponed indefinitely.