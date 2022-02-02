Winter Weather Closures

All three Mills County school districts have closed school for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, due to severe winter weather.

From Priddy ISD: Priddy ISD and all activities will BE CLOSED on Thursday 2/3/22. Updated information for Friday will be sent tomorrow afternoon. Stay safe!

From Mullin ISD: Due to expected weather conditions, MISD will be closed tomorrow Thursday, February 3rd. We will keep you posted on any additional closures that may be necessary for the safety of our staff and students.

From Goldthwaite CISD: Due to forecasted weather, GCISD will be closed tomorrow, February 3. We will plan to have a late start at 10AM on Friday. We will reevaluate the plan for Friday if needed. Thank you and stay safe!

Avoid unnecessary travel, keep extra water on hand, and be safe.