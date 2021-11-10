Veterans Day closures By Editor | November 10, 2021 | 0 REMINDER: MCBank and the Mills County Courthouse will both be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 11, in observation of Veterans Day. Both will reopen for normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 12. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Ad November 10, 2021 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report November 4, 2021 | No Comments » Regency Bridge Reopens May 12, 2021 | 15 Comments »