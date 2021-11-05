NAPA Customer Appreciation Day Nov. 5 By Editor | November 5, 2021 | 0 NAPA Customer Appreciation Day is going on today, Friday, Nov. 5, at Major Auto Parts in Goldthwaite. Free lunch, door prizes, 20% off store-wide, up to 80% off tools, 60% off Gold filters, and savings all week long. 920 Fisher St. in Goldthwaite. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts State Cross Country Coverage November 5, 2021 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report November 4, 2021 | No Comments » Election Results – Tuesday, Nov. 2 Election November 3, 2021 | No Comments » Schwartz Ad November 3, 2021 | No Comments » High-speed chase leads to fiery crash October 30, 2021 | No Comments »