 Skip to content

NAPA Customer Appreciation Day Nov. 5

| |

NAPA Customer Appreciation Day is going on today, Friday, Nov. 5, at Major Auto Parts in Goldthwaite. Free lunch, door prizes, 20% off store-wide, up to 80% off tools, 60% off Gold filters, and savings all week long. 920 Fisher St. in Goldthwaite.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment