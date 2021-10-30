High-speed chase leads to fiery crash

[Photo: Danny Schwartz and the Goldthwaite Volunteer Fire Department help put out the fire started by the reportedly fleeing vehicle when it crashed and rolled multiple times outside of Goldthwaite Saturday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Jody Reven]

CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO: Amber Green Video of Chase

[Video: The high-speed chase whips past the Mills County General Store. Video courtesy of Amber Green]

Per eyewitness reports given to Eagle Owner Steven Bridges, a high-speed chase through Goldthwaite ended in a fiery crash Saturday afternoon.

The police chase reportedly started near Lampasas, with four individuals – three men and one woman – inside of a Dodge Charger attempting to escape law enforcement. The individuals reportedly began throwing bricks of marijuana out of the car as they sped through Lometa and Goldthwaite. Eyewitnesses in Goldthwaite said the chase through Goldthwaite was well over 100 miles per hour, possibly exceeding 125 miles per hour.

The vehicle was possibly spike stripped around the underpass in Goldthwaite, and crashed two miles north of Goldthwaite on Hwy. 183, rolling multiple times and catching fire.

Citizens and the Goldthwaite Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Mills County Sheriff’s Office in tracking the individuals after their crash, leading to the arrest of all four, as well as keeping an eye on all potential evidence allegedly thrown out of the vehicle from Lampasas to Goldthwaite.

