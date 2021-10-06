Schwartz Ad By Editor | October 6, 2021 | 0 Click the following link for this week’s ad: https://www.schwartzfoodstore.com/ads Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts GARAGE SALE: 1904 Clyne St., Goldthwaite October 6, 2021 | No Comments » Have You Seen Cutter? September 30, 2021 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report September 30, 2021 | No Comments » Regency Bridge Reopens May 12, 2021 | 15 Comments »