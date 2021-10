GARAGE SALE: Hello hunters! Welcome to Goldthwaite, and to my big garage sale. I have a little bit of everything, pots and pans for your cabins, chairs, furniture; twin bed, mattress, box springs and mattress, new for sale; lots of other goodies. I appreciate you coming to see me, but I’d like for you to wear a mask, please. Thank you. 1904 Clyne St., Goldthwaite, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, from 9 on, no early birds.