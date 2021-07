Priddy basketball camp set for next week

Priddy ISD will host its annual basketball camp for boys and girls in first through ninth grades Monday-Thursday, July 12-15, at the school gym. First through fifth graders will attend camp from 9 a.m. to noon. Sixth through ninth graders will attend camp from 1-4 p.m. The cost of the camp per family is $50 for one student, $90 for two students and $120 for three students.