Eagles finish second at state in golf

By Mike Lee – Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Eagles finished second to Normangee at the rain-shortened UIL Golf Class 2A Boys State Tournament on Tuesday at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

Rained delayed the start of Tuesday’s final round by two hours, and another four-hour rain delay halted the middle of the final round. Eventually, UIL officials shortened Tuesday’s final round to nine holes, and declared the tournament completed after 27 holes instead of the usual 36.

Goldthwaite, which began Tuesday four shots behind Normangee in second place, was still four shots behind the Panthers when play was stopped for good.

The UIL had not posted the final results on its website as of Tuesday night. Goldthwaite shot an opening-round 347 compared to Normangee’s 343. Goldthwaite beat Normangee at last month’s Region IV-2A tournament in Corpus Christi.

Goldthwaite’s Cole Hermesmeyer shot an opening-round 78 at state, and Jackson Patrick shot 80. Patrick’s round included a hole-in-one. Collin Gardner shot 90 for the Eagles, Connor Bartek shot 99, and Seth Gardner shot 100.

Goldthwaite, which has finished first and second in the last two UIL state tournaments, will return its entire team for next year. Hermesmeyer, Patrick and Seth Gardner are juniors, Bartek is a sophomore, and Collin Gardner is a freshman.