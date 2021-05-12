Regency Bridge Reopens By Editor | May 12, 2021 | 14 The historic Regency Bridge has reopened, Mills County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jason Williams reported on Wednesday, May 12. This announcement followed Williams’ update on repair work at Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Posted in Breaking News 14 Comments John Wiseman on September 22, 2020 at 3:17 pm My wife and I drove across the bridge north to south on Saturday night at 6:17 pm….I videoed the drive across….I made a screenshot of the damage, which we didn’t see at the time….if you want it, tell me how to send it to you….I posted the entire 1:39 video on Facebook on the Backroads of Texas page if you want to view it …I hope you fix it soon because there are hundreds of views of my video there and many who want to come see the bridge….I hope this helps in some way. Reply LONNIE R HAMMOND on October 1, 2020 at 12:34 pm Could you upload it to youtube? I would like to see it! I just found out it was closed today as I was planning some back roads to get from Dallas (area) to Terlingua. Reply STEVE, CINDY MERRITT on October 13, 2020 at 10:44 am Yes we were sadden to make trip from LEWISVILLE TEXAS on 10/04/2020 n find bridge closed! Guess if make a trip research the place you’re going to ! Guess can’t believe all I see on tv shows😢 Reply jayla hathcock on December 1, 2020 at 10:50 am Can anyone update on if this bridge is still closed ? Reply Editor on December 1, 2020 at 10:56 am The bridge is presently closed, but commissioners have said TxDOT may begin repairs this month. Reply jayla hathcock on December 1, 2020 at 12:25 pm thank you for the update. what about walking the bridge ?? Reply Editor on December 1, 2020 at 12:52 pm That I haven’t heard, you may have to call the county for that info. Reply Willie McKemie on December 27, 2020 at 10:57 am I hope I will continue to see updates here. Maybe TXDOT post status somewhere? I just watched a TCR rerun story on the bridge. MANY years ago, my now deceased wife and I made a diversion to travel the bridge while we were in the area. Cherished memories. Reply Editor on December 28, 2020 at 8:06 am We will definitely post when we have any update from the county or TxDOT. When my family first moved here, we visited the bridge to do cover photos for the Visitor’s Guide, and my youngest was stone frozen with terror standing on that thing! 🙂 Reply Ted Wendel on January 2, 2021 at 8:18 am I was out here December 31st 2020 and yes the bridge is still closed but it’s still worth the trip to see the old bridge and surrounding views. Reply JoAnn Stringer on February 4, 2021 at 8:49 am We were there 1-31-21 and it was closed to vehicle traffic but you can walk across it. Damage has not been repaired. Reply Emily Patty on March 12, 2021 at 7:54 pm Is the bridge still closed to vehicles? We were hoping to drive there next week. Reply Editor on March 15, 2021 at 10:15 am We haven’t heard otherwise from the Commissioners Court meetings. Reply Jack Doak on April 15, 2021 at 4:53 am As of April 7, 2021, the bridge is still closed to traffic. Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Ad May 11, 2021 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report May 6, 2021 | No Comments » UPDATE: CR 262 now open May 3, 2021 | No Comments » Incumbents win in GCISD Trustee Election May 1, 2021 | No Comments » Goldthwaite CISD 2021-22 Calendar April 28, 2021 | No Comments »
My wife and I drove across the bridge north to south on Saturday night at 6:17 pm….I videoed the drive across….I made a screenshot of the damage, which we didn’t see at the time….if you want it, tell me how to send it to you….I posted the entire 1:39 video on Facebook on the Backroads of Texas page if you want to view it …I hope you fix it soon because there are hundreds of views of my video there and many who want to come see the bridge….I hope this helps in some way.
Could you upload it to youtube?
I would like to see it!
I just found out it was closed today as I was planning some back roads to get from Dallas (area) to Terlingua.
Yes we were sadden to make trip from LEWISVILLE TEXAS on 10/04/2020 n find bridge closed!
Guess if make a trip research the place you’re going to ! Guess can’t believe all I see on tv shows😢
Can anyone update on if this bridge is still closed ?
The bridge is presently closed, but commissioners have said TxDOT may begin repairs this month.
thank you for the update. what about walking the bridge ??
That I haven’t heard, you may have to call the county for that info.
I hope I will continue to see updates here. Maybe TXDOT post status somewhere?
I just watched a TCR rerun story on the bridge. MANY years ago, my now deceased wife and I made a diversion to travel the bridge while we were in the area. Cherished memories.
We will definitely post when we have any update from the county or TxDOT. When my family first moved here, we visited the bridge to do cover photos for the Visitor’s Guide, and my youngest was stone frozen with terror standing on that thing! 🙂
I was out here December 31st 2020 and yes the bridge is still closed but it’s still worth the trip to see the old bridge and surrounding views.
We were there 1-31-21 and it was closed to vehicle traffic but you can walk across it. Damage has not been repaired.
Is the bridge still closed to vehicles? We were hoping to drive there next week.
We haven’t heard otherwise from the Commissioners Court meetings.
As of April 7, 2021, the bridge is still closed to traffic.