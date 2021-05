In the Goldthwaite CISD Board of Trustees election held Saturday, May 1, incumbents Clint Patrick and Shelley Williams retained their seats.

Clint Patrick got 223 votes, 43.22%

Patrick Berg got 100 votes, 19.38%

Shelley Williams got 193 votes, 37.40%

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

For the full story, see the Wednesday edition of the Goldthwaite Eagle newspaper.