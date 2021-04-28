Schwartz Ad By Editor | April 28, 2021 | 0 Click the following link for this week’s ad: https://www.schwartzfoodstore.com/ads Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mills County Judge’s Report April 22, 2021 | No Comments » Eagles win regional golf tournament April 21, 2021 | No Comments » Regency Bridge Closed September 22, 2020 | 14 Comments » Goldthwaite CISD 2020-21 Calendar June 16, 2020 | No Comments »