Eagles win regional golf tournament

By Mike Lee – Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Eagles won the team championship at the Region IV-2A boys golf tournament Monday-Tuesday, April 19-20, at Lozano Golf Center in Corpus Christi.

Also, Goldthwaite’s Cole Hermesmeyer and Jackson Patrick finished 1-2, respectively, in the medalist standings at regional.

The win qualified the Eagles for the UIL Boys Golf Class 2A State Tournament scheduled for May 17-18 at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

Goldthwaite shot team rounds of 353-342 for a 695 total, which was 28 shots ahead of runner-up Normangee (723). Shiner finished third and grabbed the final state berth at 735, Weimar was fourth at 784, and Mason was fifth at 786.

Hermesmeyer shot rounds of 78-79-157 to finish as the low-scoring individual. Patrick shot 83-77-160 to finish second, and Drew Alexander of Yorktown shot 161 for third in the medalist standings.

Other Goldthwaite scores included Seth Gardner 100-91-191, Connor Bartek 102-95-197, and Collin Gardner 92-114-206.

This marks the third consecutive year for the Eagles to qualify for state as a team, following 2018 and 2019. There was no state tournament in 2020 because of COVID-19. The Eagles won state in 2019, leaving them as the reigning state champions entering this year’s state tournament. Hermesmeyer and Patrick were members of the Eagles’ 2019 state championship team.

The Lady Eagles are playing in the Region IV-2A girls golf tournament Wednesday-Thursday, April 21-22, at Corpus Christi.