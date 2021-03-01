Pirates fall to Huckabay in area round

The Priddy Pirates fell 50-48 to the Huckabay Indians in a Class 1A boys’ area-round playoff basketball game Tuesday at Hamilton.

Sophomore guard Zackery Ward led Priddy with 18 points, junior guard Hunter Gutierrez added 11 points, and sophomore guard Javier DelBosque scored nine points.

The game was virtually even except for the third quarter, when Huckabay outscored Priddy 18-12 to rally from a 22-21 deficit to a 39-34 lead.

The Pirates finished their season with a 14-7 record.