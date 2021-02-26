Lady Eagles fall to Mason 40-22

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles’ basketball season ended Thursday night with a 40-22 loss to the No. 7 Mason Cowgirls in the Region IV-2A quarterfinals in a game played at Lampasas.

The Cowgirls, who tied San Saba for the District 29-2A title this season, improved to 20-5 and advanced to play Snook in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown High School. Mason is the two-time defending Region IV-2A champion. Goldthwaite, No. 4 seed from District 29-2A that knocked off Falls City and Port Aransas in the first two rounds of the postseason, finished 14-13. Thursday was Goldthwaite’s third loss to Mason this season, following district setbacks of 56-47 and 50-33.

The Lady Eagles weren’t able to penetrate against the Cowgirls’ air-tight defense, and Goldthwaite wasn’t able to shoot successfully over the Mason defense from the perimeter. After combining for 12 3-point field goals in their first two playoff wins, the Lady Eagles made just one 3-pointer Thursday — and it came in the final 45 seconds.

Forward Logyn Rountree led Goldthwaite with six points, and she was followed by guard Jasmine Balencia with five points and guard Emma Grebe with four points.