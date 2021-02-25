Road closed for storm repair

MILLS COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation Brownwood District has closed three portions of the westbound travel lane of US 84 in Mills County due to pavement damage sustained by the recent severe weather.

The closures are located in the outside westbound lane of US 84 as follows:

0.5 miles west of the SH 16 N intersection (1 mile portion)

1.4 miles west of the FM 1029 intersection (2 mile portion)

North of Mullin at the city limits (2 mile portion)

TxDOT is currently monitoring the conditions of other lanes in the area. Motorists are urged to remain alert and exercise extra caution in this area.

TxDOT is working to repair this roadway as quickly as possible. Crews began milling and patching damage at the FM 1029 intersection on Wednesday. Please pay attention to road signs, especially those warning of the lane closures, “Right Lane Closed” and arrow signs alerting motorists to use the inside (passing) lane.

The public’s patience is appreciated as TxDOT works to address this issue.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Brownwood District’s Public Information Officer at Lisa.Tipton@txdot.gov or (325) 643-0413.