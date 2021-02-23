Lady Eagles beat Port Aransas, face Mason in third round of playoffs

By Mike Lee

Senior guard Emma Grebe scored 15 points and led four Goldthwaite players in double figures as the Lady Eagles rallied to beat the Port Aransas Lady Marlins 62-49 in a Class 2A girls area playoff basketball game Tuesday night at Devine.

The Lady Eagles, the fourth-place team from District 29-2A, improved to 14-12 and advanced to play Mason, the top playoff seed from 29-2A, in a third-round game Thursday at a site and time to be determined sometime Wednesday.

Port Aransas finished 18-6.

Senior guard Jasmine Balencia added 12 points for Goldthwaite while forward Logyn Rountree and guard Hope Hermesmeyer scored 10 points each as the Lady Eagles advanced the beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014-2015.

Goldthwaite fell behind 20-9 in the first quarter, but the Lady Eagles rallied to within 32-28 at the half. Then, Goldthwaite exploded for a 20-2 run to open the third quarter and not only took the lead, but pulled away from the District 31-2A runner-up Lady Marlins.

Six different Lady Eagles scored during the decisive third-quarter run, led by forward Maggie Tupin’s five points. Rountree’s conventional three-point play gave Goldthwaite the lead for good 33-32 just 53 seconds into the third quarter. Tupin also converted a conventional three-point play that extended the Lady Eagles’ lead to 42-34 with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

Balencia and Hermesmeyer each made a 3-point shot that completed the 20-2 run and extended the Lady Eagles’ lead to 48-34 with 1:45 left in the third quarter.

Goldthwaite led by as many as 20 points at 58-38 after Grebe’s 3-point shot with 3:58 to play.

Eagles fall to Brackett 38-33

It was a frustrating night offensively for Goldthwaite in its Class 2A boys’ bidistrict basketball game as the Eagles lost to the Brackett Tigers 38-33 Tuesday night at Fredericksburg.

Goldthwaite, the No. 2 seed from District 29-2A, finished 11-7 while Brackett (14-4), the 3 seed from District 30-2A, advanced to the area round.

No Goldthwaite player reached double-figure scoring as forward Cason Guthrie led the Eagles with eight points. Guard Seth Gardner added seven points and was followed by guard Brecken Reyes with six points, guard Jackson Patrick with five, forward Ridge Stegemoller with four, and forward Jett Jay Johnson with three.

The Eagles led 10-4 after the first quarter, but a 13-5 second-quarter run put the Tigers, who led 22-18 at the half, ahead for good.

Goldthwaite’s missed opportunity came as the third quarter began when its defense held Brackett scoreless for the opening 5:46. But the Eagles started the third quarter by missing 5 of 7 shots from the field and losing seven turnovers. As a result, they only got as close as 24-22 on inside buckets by Johnson and Guthrie.

In the fourth quarter, Reyes hit a pair of 3-point shots that pulled the Eagles within 30-28 with 6:28 to play and 32-31 with 5:13 left. But Goldthwaite never could take the lead.