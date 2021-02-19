Mills County Basketball Updates

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

Lady Eagles stun Falls City 45-29

At Johnson City on Friday, Hope Hermesmeyer scored 14 points and Maggie Tupin added 13 points as the Goldthwaite Lady Eagles stunned the Falls City Lady Beavers 45-29 in their Class 2A girls’ bidistrict basketball game that delayed eight days by inclement weather.

Goldthwaite, the No. 4 seed from District 29-2A, improved to 13-12 and advanced to play Port Aransas in next week’s area round. Falls City, the champion of District 30-2A, finished 16-4.

Hermesmeyer, a freshman guard who played almost all season on the Goldthwaite JV, scored eight points during a 14-0 third-quarter run that gave the Lady Eagles 35-17 lead. Tupin, after playing guard most of the season, has moved to post after a leg injury to Taylor Rountree, Goldthwaite’s leading scorer this season. Tupin made two 3-point shots and 3 of 4 free throws against Falls City on Friday.

The Lady Eagles built a 19-4 first-half lead, but saw his dwindle to 21-17 midway through the third quarter. Hermesmeyer came off the Goldthwaite bench and forced two Falls City turnovers, converted a conventional three-point play, made a 3-point shot and got behind the Beavers’ defense for a backdoor layup as the Lady Eagles rebuilt their lead to 35-17 with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

Other scorers for Goldthwaite were Emma Grebe with eight points, including two 3-pointers; Kelly Ables with six; Logyn Rountree with two; and Britni Roberts with two.

