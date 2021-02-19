Goldthwaite out for now, but Priddy and Center City have fuel

Priddy Store in Priddy and Head’s Hardware in Center City both have gasoline as of Friday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m. Priddy has gas and diesel available, Head’s Hardware only has gas, no diesel.

Goldthwaite stations all said their distributors were stuck because of road conditions or rolling blackouts, waiting to fill up and distribute.

Quick Check said they’re hoping to get a delivery tonight or in the morning, but if not, by the end of the weekend supply should be steady.

A & B Grocery said they’re hoping for delivery tomorrow or Sunday.

Oliver’s Place said they ran out around 5 p.m. Thursday, and are being told maybe Saturday, maybe Sunday for delivery. They said distributors are far behind, and will likely service bigger cities first before rural routes.