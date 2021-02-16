Waste Connections delays trash collection By Editor | February 16, 2021 | 0 From the City of Goldthwaite: Waste Connections has advised there will be no trash collection today, Tuesday Feb. 16 due to snow and ice conditions. They will be giving an update this afternoon regarding when service may resume. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eagle print edition distributing Thursday February 16, 2021 | No Comments » Record cold temperatures – state calls for power conservation February 15, 2021 Expect delays and closures Monday February 14, 2021 | No Comments » Schwartz Ad February 11, 2021 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report February 11, 2021 | No Comments »