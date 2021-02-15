Record cold temperatures – state calls for power conservation

From the City of Goldthwaite:

With the statewide demand for power due to the extreme cold temperatures, the Governor has asked all Texans to help conserve power demand.

“With the increase in temperatures we can do our part to help conserve power and help those across the State who are experiencing power shortages,” Goldthwaite Mayor Mike McMahan said.

Customers may want to investigate ways to conserve electricity. We can all expect higher power bills due to consumption. Conservation can help reduce bills. Some of the steps that can be taken are as follows:

Lower thermostats to 68 degrees

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat loss thru windows

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc)

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes

Given the prolonged below-freezing temperatures, conservation measures should be implemented safely and within reason.

Questions regarding this press may be directed to Goldthwaite City Hall at 325-648-3186.