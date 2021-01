Maryanne Bunn Fletcher, 66, of Brownwood, wife of Wesley Fletcher, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. John’s Church; burial will follow at the Jordan Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home.