Mills County Courthouse closure correction By Editor | January 13, 2021 | 0 The Mills County Courthouse will not be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 18. The Eagle mistakenly ran a notice in the paper stating otherwise. We regret the error. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Inclement Weather Closures in Mills County January 10, 2021 | No Comments » Schwartz Ad January 6, 2021 | No Comments » Regency Bridge Closed September 22, 2020 | 10 Comments » Goldthwaite CISD 2020-21 Calendar June 16, 2020 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report January 7, 2020 | No Comments »