As of 12 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, the following are closed due to inclement weather:

The Mills County Appraisal District office will be closed Monday, Jan. 11.

Goldthwaite CISD has cancelled in-person and remote learning for Monday, Jan. 11.

Mullin ISD is closed Monday, Jan. 11.

More updates will be posted here as they are available.