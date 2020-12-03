| logout
Mills County Courthouse closing to Public (except by appointment) Dec. 4-Dec. 11
From the County Judge’s office: Due to absences related to illness and quarantine, the courthouse will be operating behind locked doors Friday through Friday. Staff remains at work and available by phone and computer. The essential business of the county is continuing to be done. This is a building closure not a closing of operations and does not impact the Precinct barns or the Law Enforcement Center (Sherriff Office/Jail).