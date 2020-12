NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING TO DISCUSS

GOLDTHWAITE CONSOLIDATED ISD STATE FINANCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY RATING

WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING AT GOLDTHWAITE

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 1501 CAMPBELL GOLDTHWAITE TX. 76844

ON DECEMBER 17, 2020 AT 5:30 PM.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO DISCUSS GOLDTHWAITE CONSOLIDATED ISD RATING ON THE STATE’S FINANCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY SYSTEM.