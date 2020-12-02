Garage sale on 12-12 By Editor | December 2, 2020 | 0 The classified ads in this week’s edition of The Eagle included a multi-family garage sale set for Dec. 12. The address was left out of the ad; the garage sale will start at 8 a.m on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 1806 Peach Street in Goldthwaite. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Ad December 2, 2020 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report November 30, 2020 | No Comments » Mullin ISD closes campus due to positive COVID-19 tests November 11, 2020 | No Comments » Priddy ISD closes campus due to COVID exposure November 10, 2020 | No Comments » Mills County Election Results (unofficial) November 3, 2020 | No Comments »