Mullin ISD closes campus due to positive COVID-19 tests

Mullin ISD has closed its campus as of today, Wednesday, Nov. 11, and moved to remote learning until after Thanksgiving Break, in response to two students testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is the release from Mullin ISD:

Parents and Staff:

Mullin ISD has been notified that two students on the Main campus have tested positive for COVID-19. Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to these students is November 25; the campus will remain remote through Thanksgiving Break.

Although the decision to transition to remote instruction has been determined, out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact, and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms.

We are accommodating every student to the best of our ability regarding instruction. Both synchronous and asynchronous instruction will be provided. Please ensure your kids are engaged daily and let us know if any needs arise.

The campus will be deeply sanitized, and we will be prepared to return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, November 30.

We are continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. We hope for a successful recovery for our MISD students.

Sincerely,

Administration