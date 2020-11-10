Priddy ISD closes campus due to COVID exposure

Priddy ISD announced at 9:15 a.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 10, they are sending kids home and closing their campus until after Thanksgiving break due to “significant exposure to COVID-19.”

The primary source of this exposure is reportedly from a recent regional cross country meet. There are zero confirmed active cases of COVID amongst Priddy ISD staff or students.

The release reads as follows:

In keeping with Priddy ISD practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families that significant exposure to COVID-19 has occurred across the district with both students and staff. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals or details that may identify them.

At this time we will transition to a remote learning setting across the district. ALL activities for the next 2 weeks will be canceled. The district will be closed and no one will be allowed on campus until after the Thanksgiving break.

Your children should continue to meet with their teacher via Google Meets at their assigned time.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the office at 325-966-3323.