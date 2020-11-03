Mills County Election Results (unofficial)
Unofficial final results of Mills County voting in select races in the Nov. 3 General Election:
(All results are unofficial until canvassed)
2,509 of 3,415 registered voters in Mills County (73.47%) voted in this election.
President and Vice President (Mills County only)
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 88.49%
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris 10.83%
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 0.60%
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker 0.08%
U.S. Senator (Mills County only)
John Cornyn 88.29%
Mary “MJ” Hegar 10.14%
U.S. States Representative, District No. 11 (Mills County only)
August Pfluger 88.83%
Jon Mark Hogg 9.75%
Priddy ISD Trustee (three positions)
Mark Schimmel 22.81%
Crystal R. Nooner 10.37%
Debbie Tiemann 18.43%
Beth Seider 27.42%
Ramon Gutierrez Jr. 20.97%
Goldthwaite CISD (two positions)
Tom Guthrie 41.42%
Ty-Bo Tyson 20.86%
Brian Geeslin 37.72%
