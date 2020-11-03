Mills County Election Results (unofficial)

Unofficial final results of Mills County voting in select races in the Nov. 3 General Election:

(All results are unofficial until canvassed)

2,509 of 3,415 registered voters in Mills County (73.47%) voted in this election.

President and Vice President (Mills County only)

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 88.49%

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris 10.83%

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 0.60%

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker 0.08%

U.S. Senator (Mills County only)

John Cornyn 88.29%

Mary “MJ” Hegar 10.14%

U.S. States Representative, District No. 11 (Mills County only)

August Pfluger 88.83%

Jon Mark Hogg 9.75%

Priddy ISD Trustee (three positions)

Mark Schimmel 22.81%

Crystal R. Nooner 10.37%

Debbie Tiemann 18.43%

Beth Seider 27.42%

Ramon Gutierrez Jr. 20.97%

Goldthwaite CISD (two positions)

Tom Guthrie 41.42%

Ty-Bo Tyson 20.86%

Brian Geeslin 37.72%

