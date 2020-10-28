Eagle Late Today By Editor | October 28, 2020 | 0 Due to a delay at press, the Goldthwaite Eagle should hit the streets and be delivered to the post office after 9 a.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 28. We apologize for the delay. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mills County Judge’s Report October 29, 2020 | No Comments » Schwartz Food Store Ad October 22, 2020 | No Comments » 2020 Sample Ballots October 7, 2020 | No Comments » Regency Bridge Closed September 22, 2020 | 3 Comments » Goldthwaite CISD 2020-21 Calendar June 16, 2020 | No Comments »