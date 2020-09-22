Vote for Goldthwaite vs. San Saba Rivalry

Sent along by GMS Principal Landon Sanderson:

Dear Coach Virdell,

As part of our season-long celebration of UIL 100 Years of Football Goldthwaite vs. San Saba has been nominated as being one of the Top 100 rivalries in the history of UIL Texas High School Football. Please help us rally your parents, students and community to vote TODAY at TexasFootball.com/UIL100-Rivalries/Form/

Our fan vote will determine the top 10 rivalries of all time and we know your devoted fan base will do its best to make sure your school is well represented. Thank you in advance for emailing your school community to vote, vote and vote some more! Voting ends Sunday the 27th at noon, so make sure to get those votes in!

Each of our 100 nominated rivalries will be recognized by the UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in a special commemorative magazine and the Top 10 will be recognized with a special ceremony at the UIL State Football Championship in Arlington, Texas.

Sincerely,

Clayton Hackler

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Intern/SMU Class of 2023

972-400-8101