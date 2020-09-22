| logout
Regency Bridge Closed
The Regency Swinging Bridge across the Colorado River has been closed due to recent structural damage. Please plan an alternate route until the bridge reopens. The Bridge will be reopened once it is determined to be structurally sound. Any information on the unreported accident that caused the bridge damage will be appreciated.
1 Comment
My wife and I drove across the bridge north to south on Saturday night at 6:17 pm….I videoed the drive across….I made a screenshot of the damage, which we didn’t see at the time….if you want it, tell me how to send it to you….I posted the entire 1:39 video on Facebook on the Backroads of Texas page if you want to view it …I hope you fix it soon because there are hundreds of views of my video there and many who want to come see the bridge….I hope this helps in some way.