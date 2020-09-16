Tino Garcia passes away

Tino Garcia, 62, of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Chapel in Goldthwaite. Interment will follow in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.

Posted in Breaking News

