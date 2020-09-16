Tino Garcia passes away By Editor | September 16, 2020 | 0 Tino Garcia, 62, of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Chapel in Goldthwaite. Interment will follow in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Food Store Ad September 10, 2020 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report September 10, 2020 | No Comments » Goldthwaite CISD 2020-21 Calendar June 16, 2020 | No Comments »