Burn Ban Temporarily Lifted By Editor | September 10, 2020 | 0 Mills County has temporarily lifted the burn ban until 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Before burning during the temporary lift, notify Mills County dispatch of the location and date for your fire at 648-2245. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Food Store Ad September 10, 2020 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report September 10, 2020 | No Comments » Goldthwaite CISD 2020-21 Calendar June 16, 2020 | No Comments »