Be Safe This Weekend

TxDOT URGES DRIVERS TO PLAN A SOBER RIDE THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND

AUSTIN — While there may be less traffic on the roads this Labor Day weekend, TxDOT is urging those who choose to go out and celebrate to plan ahead for a sober ride before any drinking begins.

“We encourage people to enjoy the long weekend, but to do so responsibly,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “If you plan to drink alcohol and go out, make the plan for a sober ride. It’s an easy decision that can prevent senseless tragedies and save lives.”

During last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend* in Texas, there were 382 crashes involving drivers under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 12 people and seriously injured another 55.

The “Plan While You Can” campaign aims to save lives and reduce preventable crashes by reminding drivers to make a plan for a sober ride if they are drinking alcohol. Leading up to the Labor Day holiday, the campaign shares this message through TV and radio public service announcements, social media, digital ads and billboards.

Driving under the influence of alcohol risks death or serious injuries. It can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. Instead of getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking, here are some other options:

Designate a sober driver.

Contact a cab or ride-share service.

Use mass transit.

Spend the night.

In addition to having a sober ride, if you plan to go out this holiday weekend, follow the guidance of health officials, and maintain social distance, wear a mask and remember to wash your hands.

“Plan While You Can” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.