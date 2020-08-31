GES student tests positive for COVID-19

From Goldthwaite CISD:

In keeping with Goldthwaite CISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all families and staff that:

a student who is lab-confirmed to have a COVID-19 was present on the campus of Goldthwaite Elementary school on Friday August 28. Due to privacy requirement, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her. Working with the Department of State Health Services Region 7, all individuals who came in potential close contact with the individual have been notified. All areas heavily used by the student have been disinfected.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have a reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;

Sore throat;

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for student with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

If you or any member of the GCISD community begins experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician.

All GCISD’s COVID-19 Response updates will be sent to all staff members and every GCISD family in our Blackboard connect messenger system.