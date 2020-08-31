Gas Leak near Second and Hutchings in Goldthwaite By Editor | August 31, 2020 | 0 Workers have struck a gas line near Second Street and Hutchings in Goldthwaite, and nearby homes are being evacuated. Streets in the area are being blocked off by emergency responders. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Food Store Ad August 27, 2020 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report August 27, 2020 | No Comments » Eagles to play Crawford July 29, 2020 | No Comments » Goldthwaite CISD 2020-21 Calendar June 16, 2020 | No Comments »