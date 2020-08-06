Local man dies in crash Wednesday

Local man dies in crash Wednesday

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash involving a vehicle versus a tree Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, media representative with the Texas Department of Public Safety. “A 2013 Dodge pick-up truck operated by Tommy Dale Watson, 71, of Goldthwaite, was traveling southbound on FM 2005,” Washko told The Eagle. “For reasons unknown, the pick-up drifted across the northbound lane and left the roadway. The truck collided with a tree and Watson died on scene. Watson was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Kim Avants.”

The Eagle offers prayers and condolences to Watson’s family and friends.

