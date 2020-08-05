| logout
Accident on 2005 – Wednesday, August 5
Traffic on FM 2005 is being diverted due to a one-vehicle accident that occurred about four miles out of Goldthwaite. The Eagle will have further information to report in next week’s paper.
Posted in Breaking News
