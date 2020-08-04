| logout
Gas leak reported
Goldthwaite City Manager Rob Lindsey told The Eagle early Tuesday morning that a natural gas leak had been reported by the housing authority on west side of town. While details were unclear, Lindsey said the area had been evacuated.
