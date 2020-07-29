Eagles to play Crawford

Eagles back to playing Crawford in football

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

Goldthwaite head football coach Keith Virdell said Tuesday night that the Eagles were back to playing Crawford for their Aug. 28 season opener.

Prior to Tuesday, a ruling by the Waco-McLennan County Health Authority had ordered that its schools — including Crawford — couldn’t play football games until Sept. 24. That had forced Goldthwaite to scratch Crawford and pick up a game with Hamilton, which also was scheduled to play a McLennan County school in its opener.

But a guidance letter issued Tuesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated that local public health authorities can’t delaying in-person classes to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks they fear will happen at a future date.

In a roundabout way, Paxton’s guidance cleared the way for schools previously under local health authority restrictions — like Crawford — to start extracurricular activities like football on time. That means as of Wednesday, July 29, Crawford may start football practice Aug. 3 and start playing games on Aug. 28.

Virdell said that as of July 29, Goldthwaite would host Crawford at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. The Goldthwaite and Crawford JV teams are scheduled to play at Crawford at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

Of course, this situation could change again multiple times between now and Aug. 28.