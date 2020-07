Carolyn Mankin Thompson

Born 10/21/1937

Daughter of Green and Myla Mankin

Married to Dr. Sam Thompson.

4 daughters:

Susan Thompson Allen

Mary Thompson

Joan Thompson

Amy Thompson.

Died at home August 23, 2020

Service will be at Restoration Covenant Church in Round Rock at 2pm on Sunday, July 26.

Church website. Restorationrr.org

Click on the watch on You Tube button.