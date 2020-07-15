Statewide runoff results

As of Wednesday morning, reports indicate that challenger Shelby Slawson ousted incumbent JD Sheffield for the District 59 State Representative seat. Slawson garnered a total of 536 votes here in Mills County (Sheffield, 435), and across the district, she received 9,784 votes (61.5 percent) compared to Sheffield, who got 6,114 (38.5 percent).

Also, in the runoff election for the Democratic nominee for the Texas Senator seat, MJ Hegar, who carried the local vote (28 to 8) over Royce West, also got the majority of votes statewide. Hegar received 498,180 votes (52.1 percent); Royce, 457,555 votes (47.9 percent). Hegar will face Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November.