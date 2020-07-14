Runoff Election Results

After the polls closed Tuesday, July 14, for the 2020 Primary Runoff Elections:

In the runoff for Mills County Commissioner of Precinct 3, challenger Dale Partin took the race with a total of 171 votes, while incumbent Robert Hall received 120 votes.

In the runoff for Texas Rep. District 59, challenger Shelby Slawson received 536 votes in Mills County, compared to incumbent JD Sheffield’s 435 votes in Mills County.

In the runoff for the Democratic nominee for the Texas U.S. Senator, Mary “MJ” Hegar got 28 votes in Mills County, while Royce West received only 8 votes from Mills County.

Statewide results on the last two races will be posted as they become available. All results are unofficial until canvassed by the respective officials. Pick up next week’s Eagle for the full story on election results.