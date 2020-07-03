4 cases of Covid-19 in Mills County

The Mills County Sheriff Clint Hammonds reports he has been notified this morning, July 3, 2020, by the Local Health Authority that there are now four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mills County. These cases are not believed to be travel related. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to take precautions when out in public. CDC guidelines can be found following this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.